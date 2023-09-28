World

WATCH: Key insights on global population trends

Business Day TV talks to Dawn Holland, director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics

28 September 2023 - 20:04
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The global population is expected to increase by nearly 2-billion within the next three decades. Business Day TV discussed the forecast and trends observed with Dawn Holland, director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics.

