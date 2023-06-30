JSE marginally firmer on strong US data

Emerging market currencies face headwinds due to robust US data and the potential for higher US rates
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
The firmer rand against the dollar accounts for most of the expected decline in petrol prices
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Company says 180 jobs at risk if SA is removed from Agoa
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
40,000 officers were deployed on Thursday night in a bid to quell a third night of unrest
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
The Pothole Patrol initiative has repaired about 175,000 potholes since initiation
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global markets mixed as investors weighed strong economic data in the US with global recession concerns.
The US economy expanded by 2% in the first quarter of the year, well ahead of the 1.4% growth forecast by economists,while jobless claims in the latest week fell to the lowest since May, reaching 239,000 compared with the Bloomberg median forecast of 270,000...
