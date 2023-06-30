Markets

Oil heads for monthly gain as supply tightens

Brent and WTI edge lower but on track to climb more than 2.5% for June

30 June 2023 - 07:46 Arathy Somasekhar and Muyu Xu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Houston/Singapore — Oil prices edged higher on Friday with Brent poised for its first monthly gain this year, as a big drawdown in US oil stocks outweighed concerns that fuel demand will be dented further by more interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 16c, or 0.2%, to stand at $74.67 by 4.05am GMT. The less-traded front month contract, which expires on Friday, was up 30c at $74.64.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 8c, or 0.1%, to $69.95.

After settling marginally higher on Thursday, both benchmarks were on track to climb more than 2.5% for June. While it would be Brent’s first monthly gain for 2023, it would mark a second for WTI after a gain in April.

Despite the probably monthly gain, on a quarterly basis, Brent looks set for a loss of around 6% while WTI appears headed for a decline of about 7%.

Markets are worried about tightening supply after the US Energy Information Administration said crude inventories dropped by 9.6-million barrels in the week ended June 23, far exceeding the 1.8-million-barrel draw analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, US GDP in the first quarter was revised up to a 2% annualised rate from the 1.3% pace reported previously.

“A significant upward revision [of US GDP data] adds to the list of positive economic surprises in the US lately, with economic resilience aiding to calm some nerves around recession concerns, at least for now,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note to clients.

The strong US economic data and oil stock drawdown comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is planning to further cut output by 1- million barrels per day in July. That is in addition to a broader Opec+ deal to limit supply into 2024.

Refinitiv data showed Russia’s seaborne oil exports from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk will fall to 1.9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 2.3-million bpd in June as domestic refineries increase runs, which could further tighten global crude oil supply.

The oil price gains on Friday were, however, capped by weak Chinese economic data and fears of interest rate hikes.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Friday. Non-manufacturing activity also fell in June.

The data was largely in line with analysts’ forecasts.

“It was not much of a surprise to see ... though perhaps the fact that the contraction is relatively stable is a source of some comfort. At least things aren’t getting noticeably worse,” Robert Carnell, regional head of research at ING, said in a note.

In the US, the Federal Reserve is likely to resume its rate-hike campaign after a break earlier this month, Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled on Thursday after a fresh slew of stronger-than-expected economic data.

US oil rig count data, an indicator of future supply, will be released later in the day.

Reuters

Oil eases as situation in Russia deemed stable for time being

Political instability in Russia did not appear to pose an immediate threat to oil supply from one of the world’s largest producers
Markets
3 days ago

Oil rises on fears Russian political instability may hit supply

A mercenary revolt raises questions about Vladimir Putin’s grip on power and concerns about possible supply disruption
Markets
4 days ago

Russian mutiny leaves global shares becalmed as oil edges up

Crude is likely to rise marginally in the next days due to increased geopolitical risk and instability, analysts says
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: The rand’s roller-coaster ride
Markets
2.
JSE improves but sentiment remains fragile
Markets
3.
Asian stocks and yuan perk up
Markets
4.
Asian shares waver on US economic boom
Markets
5.
Asian shares rebound sharply from Trump shock
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises as US stock dip outweighs rate-hike fears

Markets

US oil climbs on stock drop, defying rate-hike fears

Markets

Oil price falls after earlier gains

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.