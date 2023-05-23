Markets

JSE slips as US debt-ceiling uncertainty pervades markets

Investors are also eyeing Wednesday’s release of Federal Reserve minutes from the May meeting

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 11:27 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global markets as investors awaited information from a US debt- ceiling meeting, while government officials scrambled to avert a default.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy, where debt-ceiling talks are expected to continue, with just two weeks left before the earliest date that treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the US could default...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.