This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of crucial Fed policy decision

South African stocks follow global markets as investors await the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike announcement

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
03 May 2023 - 19:17 Lindiwe Tsobo
An eagle tops the US Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, US. File photo: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
An eagle tops the US Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, US. File photo: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Wednesday as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision.

The Fed is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate as policy-making officials wrap up a two-day meeting later in the evening.

Market participants are pricing in another 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike, and will be looking to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s media conference for clues on whether the world’s most influential central bank will keep rates steady after this meeting or tighten further to fight decades-high inflation.

Investors are also looking to hear what Powell and his policy committee members say about the overall economic outcome, as well as a banking crisis that has already brought down three US financial institutions. The banking sector issues have weighed on investors’ minds so far this week as the US earnings season continues.

The Fed is scheduled to release its latest policy announcement at 8pm local time, with Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a news conference at 8.30pm.

“While the Fed announces its latest interest rate decision, investors will be hanging on their every word in light of recent banking sector instability,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

“This Fed meeting was always likely to mark the end of the US central bank’s tightening cycle — not that it has explicitly signalled this — but we’ve now reached a stage in which every rate hike could have unwanted and unintended consequences,” said Erlam.

“Turbulence in the banking system in March is evidence of that and the rescue of First Republic Bank by JPMorgan in recent days, and the sell-off that followed in other regional banks, suggests significant stress remains.”

The JSE all share gained 0.88% to 78,218 points and the top 40 0.96%. Precious metals rose 2.55%, resources 1.68%, industrial metals 1.34% and industrials 1%. Banks and financials were both down 0.34%.

At 6.05am, the Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 33,674 points, while the S&P 500 added 0.13%. In Europe, the FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, France’s CAC 40 0.28% and Germany’s DAX 0.56%.

The rand gained the most in almost three weeks, touching the intraday best of R18.2396 against the dollar. At 5.40pm, the rand had strengthened 1.06% to R18.267/$, 0.61% to R20.1857/€ and 0.47% to R22.9143/£. The euro was 0.44% firmer at $1.1048.

Gold gained 0.39% to $2,024.23/oz, while platinum lost 1.29% to $1,051.30/oz. Brent crude fell 3.61% to $72.45 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Upbeat feeling about US rate hikes lifts global stocks

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up almost 0.5% after Tuesday’s sharp sell-off
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil prices tumble as Fed rate hike looms

Fears of an economic slowdown fuel investor unease, driving down crude benchmarks
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil prices tumble as Fed rate hike looms
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid banking sector ...
Markets
3.
JSE lifts ahead of US Fed’s announcement on rates
Markets
4.
Platinum surges over blackout and demand jitters
Markets
5.
Gold holds above $2,000 ahead of Fed rate decision
Markets

Related Articles

Gold holds above $2,000 ahead of Fed rate decision

Markets

Asian shares slip for second consecutive session

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.