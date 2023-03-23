Markets

Oil prices slip after Fed chair warns of credit risks due to bank sector stress

The dollar slid to a seven-week low against a basket of other currencies, providing a price floor for oil and making the fuel cheaper for holders of other currencies

23 March 2023 - 13:40 Shadia Nasralla
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil prices dipped on Thursday, having hit their lowest since late 2021 earlier this week, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell highlighted banking sector credit risks for the world’s largest economy, while US crude stockpiles swelled.

Brent crude futures were down 54c, or 0.7%, to $76.15 a barrel at 9:29am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 62c, or 0.9%, to $70.28.

Powell said on Wednesday that banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch, with “significant” implications for an economy that US central bank officials projected would slow even more in 2023 than previously thought.

US crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week to their highest in nearly two years, latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Crude inventories rose in the week to March 17 by 1.1-million barrels to 481.2- million barrels, the highest since May 2021. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a drop of 1.6-million barrels. 

The dollar slid to a seven-week low against a basket of other currencies, providing a price floor for oil as a weaker greenback makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Also supportive, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that demand from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, continued to surge across the commodity complex, with oil demand topping 16-million barrels a day.

The bank forecast Brent to reach $97 a barrel in the second quarter of 2024.

Reuters

Oil falls on Powell’s banking sector warning and rise in US crude stocks

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude futures drop after three days of gains
Markets
13 hours ago

Oil falls in Asian trade as US crude inventories rise unexpectedly

Traders await US Energy Information Administration data and the Fed’s policy decision as concerns grow over fuel demand amid the recent banking crisis
Markets
1 day ago

Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds

Opaque parallel trade has grown in the past few years as a result of rising Iranian oil exports as well as restrictions imposed on Russian energy ...
World
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as focus turns to Fed ...
Markets
3.
PODCAST | SA’s wealthy search for safe ...
Markets
4.
Gold shines as US Fed hints at pause in rate hikes
Markets
5.
Oil falls on Powell’s banking sector warning and ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE firmer, with global indices mixed, as investors digest Fed’s rate increase

Markets

Asian shares up as Fed hints at rate hike pause after banking turmoil

Markets

Oil falls on Powell’s banking sector warning and rise in US crude stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.