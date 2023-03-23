Asian shares up as Fed hints at rate hike pause after banking turmoil

Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Singapore — Asian shares inched higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hinted it could pause interest rate hikes after turmoil in the banking sector, though it also reiterated its commitment to fighting sticky inflation.
In a widely expected move, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), but recast its outlook to a more cautious stance as a result of the banking stress.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27%, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.50%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.67%.
Wall Street ended sharply lower as investors digested the Fed’s policy statement and comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite index both fell 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.22%.
The Fed’s statement suggested it was on the verge of pausing interest rate rises, but Powell in his press conference said the central bank would do “enough” to tame inflation and raised the prospect of further increasing rates if it needed to.
Sentiment was also damaged by a comment from US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who told legislators that she had not considered or discussed “blanket insurance” for US banking deposits without approval by Congress.
“Despite seeming to rule out rate cuts this year ... much of the damage seems to have come from Yellen’s parallel remarks to Congress right when Jerome Powell was insisting that the banking sector was sound,” ING economist Rob Carnell wrote in a note to clients.
“This won’t be the final word on either rates or deposit insurance in all likelihood, and a little further homework and collaboration between [the] Fed and [the treasury department] seems probable.”
Fed funds futures are now priced for a roughly equal chance that the Fed will lift rates by an additional 25bps in May or leave them unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Global markets have been volatile, with bank shares battered in the past two weeks after the sudden failures of two US lenders and an emergency sale of embattled Swiss banking behemoth Credit Suisse.
Regulators and policymakers have scrambled globally to quell contagion risks and ease worries of a banking crisis, but investors remain wary that other small lenders may be vulnerable as credit markets tighten.
In the currency market, the dollar index fell 0.137%, with the euro up 0.25% at $1.0882.
The yen strengthened 0.43% to 130.87 per dollar, while sterling was last at $1.2286, up 0.18%.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes was down 3.2bps at 3.468%, while the 30-year treasury bond was down 1.5bps to 3.682%.
The two-year US treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.1bps at 3.970%.
US crude fell 1.11% to $70.11 a barrel and Brent was at $75.94, down 0.98% on the day.
Reuters
