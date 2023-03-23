Markets

JSE firmer, with global indices mixed, as investors digest Fed’s rate increase

US central bank chair Jerome Powell hints at a further 25bps increase, but says no interest rate cuts are on the radar for the rest of the year

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 12:09 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the move by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to hike interest rates despite concerns about the banking sector.

The Federal open market committee (FOMC) raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) as expected by some market participants. Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted at a further 25bps still to come, while also stating that rate cuts for 2023 were not on the Fed’s radar. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.