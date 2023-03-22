Watch: Market Report

Markets

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

22 March 2023 - 18:24
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

