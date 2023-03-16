Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers

16 March 2023 - 21:00
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
Markets
3.
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors ...
Markets
4.
Oil rebounds from 15-month lows as Credit Suisse ...
Markets
5.
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.