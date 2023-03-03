Markets

WATCH: Crypto Chat — Dispelling the myth that crypto is a safe haven for criminals

Business Day TV spoke to Johan Hetzel, head of financial crime at Luno

03 March 2023 - 17:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

The common belief is that the lack of regulation around cryptocurrencies makes the asset vulnerable to financial crimes. Crypto exchange Luno, however, says that crypto is actually a terrible choice for scammers.

Business Day TV dispelled the myth that crypto is a safe haven for criminals with Johan Hetzel, head of financialcrime at Luno.

