Markets

Oil stable as markets await clarity on supply drivers

Brent crude futures dipped 4c to $86.08 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18c to $80.33

26 January 2023 - 07:32 Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices were steady on Thursday after US crude stocks climbed less than expected, while investors awaited further clarity on supply drivers, including an Opec+ meeting and the looming EU ban on Russian refined products.

Brent crude futures dipped 4c, or 0.1%, to $86.08 a barrel by 4am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 18c, or 0.2%, to $80.33.

“The market awaits to get more clarity on the upcoming EU embargo on Russian refined products and the subsequent reshuffle of trade flows, while Opec+ delegates head into their next meeting,” Citi analysts said in a note Thursday.

“The upcoming EU embargo on Russian refined products remains a major source of concern for the market, with widespread dislocations expected to materialise,” the Citi analysts added.

Oil prices were also little changed after data showed a build in US crude inventories, which was less than expected.

Crude inventories edged higher by 533,000 barrels to 448.5-million barrels in the week ending January 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

That was substantially short of forecasts for a 1-million barrel rise, though crude stocks are at their highest since June 2021, the EIA said.

The rise in inventories capped price gains as it reflected softer fuel demand, on top of broader concerns of a slowing global economy.

Global economic growth is forecast to barely move above 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view. That was at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec+, are likely to endorse the group’s current output levels at a February 1 meeting, Opec+ sources said.

Reuters

Oil rebounds on Chinese demand hopes

Brent crude futures gain 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel as the world’s top oil importer exits from Covid-19 curbs
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices fall as stocks grow in US

Some analysts say the speed of China’s actual demand rebound looks uncertain
Markets
23 hours ago

Oil edges up on expected higher China demand

Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course on Microsoft ...
Markets
2.
JSE will open to mixed Asian markets ahead of ...
Markets
3.
Gold hits nine-month high as investors await US ...
Markets
4.
Oil stable as markets await clarity on supply ...
Markets
5.
Asian equities reach seven-month high as Hong ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.