Oil prices fall as stocks grow in US

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Inflation is best expained by monetary theory, which states that the more money is printed the more prices rise — and central banks have been printing it like there’s no tomorrow
Scores of people dressed in blue gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
We have started seeing the ‘phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight against,’ the Sudanese-British billionaire says
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
London — Oil slipped on Wednesday, adding to a decline in the previous session, as a rise in US crude inventories and global recession worries edged out optimism for a demand recovery in China.
The price of crude has rallied in 2023 on the ending of China’s Covid-19 controls and hopes that the rise in US interest rates will soon taper off.
Still, some analysts said the speed of China's actual demand rebound looks uncertain.
“Whether or not oil prices can resume their march higher will depend on how quickly China’s crude demand bounces back this quarter,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “In the meantime, attention is shifting to the state of US oil inventories.”
Brent crude were down 6c to $86.07 a barrel by 8.20am GMT after declining 2.3% in the previous session.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude slipped 40c, or 0.5%, to $79.73, after a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.
Weighing on prices was a report on Tuesday that US crude stocks rose by about 3.4-million barrels in the week ended January 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
Also weighing on oil were concerns about an economic slowdown. US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, figures showed on Tuesday.
Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is out at 3.30pm GMT.
Elsewhere on the supply side, volume should remain steady from Opec+. An Opec+ panel is likely to endorse the group's current policy at a February 1 meeting, five Opec+ sources said on Tuesday.
Opec+ in October decided to trim output by 2-million barrels per day from November through 2023 on a weaker economic outlook.
Oil’s rally in 2023 has brought Brent crude close to $90 and some analysts say prices could reach that point.
“The current momentum in the price action supports the theory that we could retest this price level,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade.
“However, we still need a lot of conviction among traders to reach that.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices fall as stocks grow in US
Some analysts say the speed of China’s actual demand rebound looks uncertain
London — Oil slipped on Wednesday, adding to a decline in the previous session, as a rise in US crude inventories and global recession worries edged out optimism for a demand recovery in China.
The price of crude has rallied in 2023 on the ending of China’s Covid-19 controls and hopes that the rise in US interest rates will soon taper off.
Still, some analysts said the speed of China's actual demand rebound looks uncertain.
“Whether or not oil prices can resume their march higher will depend on how quickly China’s crude demand bounces back this quarter,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “In the meantime, attention is shifting to the state of US oil inventories.”
Brent crude were down 6c to $86.07 a barrel by 8.20am GMT after declining 2.3% in the previous session.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude slipped 40c, or 0.5%, to $79.73, after a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.
Weighing on prices was a report on Tuesday that US crude stocks rose by about 3.4-million barrels in the week ended January 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
Also weighing on oil were concerns about an economic slowdown. US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, figures showed on Tuesday.
Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is out at 3.30pm GMT.
Elsewhere on the supply side, volume should remain steady from Opec+. An Opec+ panel is likely to endorse the group's current policy at a February 1 meeting, five Opec+ sources said on Tuesday.
Opec+ in October decided to trim output by 2-million barrels per day from November through 2023 on a weaker economic outlook.
Oil’s rally in 2023 has brought Brent crude close to $90 and some analysts say prices could reach that point.
“The current momentum in the price action supports the theory that we could retest this price level,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade.
“However, we still need a lot of conviction among traders to reach that.”
Reuters
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges lower as US earnings in focus
Oil steady amid worry about global slowdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE makes cautious gains as stocks struggle for direction
Gold steady as investors await US economic data and Fed meeting
Oil rebounds on Chinese demand hopes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.