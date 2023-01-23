Gold inches up as dollar softens and amid hopes for Fed slowdown

Investors are betting on a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the US Fed and are bracing for a data-packed week locally and abroad
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
The benefits include amounts owed to former miners by pension and provident funds and reimbursement for job-related lung diseases
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Inspectors give Monaco their worst rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve boosted the bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce at 4.55am. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70.
The dollar index slipped 0.3%, making the greenback-priced bullion attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold continues to build nicely to the upside and the current narrative of the Fed having to reduce or stop rate hikes in the next few months is lending support, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
Traders expect the US central bank to slow the pace of its rate increases at the January 31-February 1 policy meeting to 25 basis points, despite some Fed officials having signalled that their battle against inflation is far from over. The Fed raised rates by 50 bps last month after delivering four consecutive 75-bp hikes.
Investors tend to prefer gold when rate-hike expectations recede, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Gold prices could trade around current levels in the short term, but will accelerate above $2,000 this year, Bennett said.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed the European Central Bank would be more aggressive than previously thought in its tightening campaign, adding another 50 bps to its deposit rate on February 2, as it continued its fight against rampant inflation.
Market participants are also monitoring the news of rising Covid-19 deaths in top gold consumer China.
Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,042.25. Palladium rose 0.9% to $1,742.58.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches up as dollar softens and amid hopes for Fed slowdown
The bullion continues to build nicely to the upside and the narrative of the Bank having to reduce or stop rate hikes is lending support, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve boosted the bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce at 4.55am. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70.
The dollar index slipped 0.3%, making the greenback-priced bullion attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold continues to build nicely to the upside and the current narrative of the Fed having to reduce or stop rate hikes in the next few months is lending support, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
Traders expect the US central bank to slow the pace of its rate increases at the January 31-February 1 policy meeting to 25 basis points, despite some Fed officials having signalled that their battle against inflation is far from over. The Fed raised rates by 50 bps last month after delivering four consecutive 75-bp hikes.
Investors tend to prefer gold when rate-hike expectations recede, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Gold prices could trade around current levels in the short term, but will accelerate above $2,000 this year, Bennett said.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed the European Central Bank would be more aggressive than previously thought in its tightening campaign, adding another 50 bps to its deposit rate on February 2, as it continued its fight against rampant inflation.
Market participants are also monitoring the news of rising Covid-19 deaths in top gold consumer China.
Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,042.25. Palladium rose 0.9% to $1,742.58.
Reuters
Japanese shares rise as dollar weakens in thin Asian trading
Oil inches down, but retains gains on upbeat China outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold heads for weekly rise on hopes Fed will curb hikes
Gold inches higher as investors weigh slowing pace of Fed rate hikes
Gold inches lower as dollar firms and Fed rate hikes slow
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.