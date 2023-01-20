Gold heads for weekly rise on hopes Fed will curb hikes

Investors are mullling over the risk of interest-rate increases
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
ANC trio were ‘all talk and no action’ in solving Eskom's energy crisis, DA leader says
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Health experts say China’s official figures likely do not reflect the true toll of the virus.
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as a weaker dollar and hopes of slower US interest rate hikes boosted the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,930.04/oz at 3.08am GMT and was up 0.5% for the week. On Thursday, prices hit $1,935.20, the highest since April 2022.
US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,931.50/oz.
The US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
“It is possible for gold to hit $2,000 this year, but for that we need to see a down shift in hawkish tone from the Fed to confirm current market rate hike expectations,” said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Boston Fed president Susan Collins said on Thursday that the Fed would probably need to raise rates to “just above” 5%, while Fed vice-chair Lael Brainard said there was evidence in favour of a “soft landing” for the US economy.
With lower rates translating into lesser returns on interest-bearing assets such as government bonds, investors may prefer zero-yield gold.
“There are signals that show that the US is probably heading to a recession, this will favour gold as it is historically supportive for gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Data on Wednesday showed US retail sales dropped by the most in a year, putting the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
The dollar index was headed for a second consecutive weekly drop, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.
Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.94/oz.
Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,032.25/oz and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,748.28. Both metals headed for a second straight week of declines.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold heads for weekly rise on hopes Fed will curb hikes
Prices hold steady on hopes of slower US interest rate increases
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as a weaker dollar and hopes of slower US interest rate hikes boosted the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,930.04/oz at 3.08am GMT and was up 0.5% for the week. On Thursday, prices hit $1,935.20, the highest since April 2022.
US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,931.50/oz.
The US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
“It is possible for gold to hit $2,000 this year, but for that we need to see a down shift in hawkish tone from the Fed to confirm current market rate hike expectations,” said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Boston Fed president Susan Collins said on Thursday that the Fed would probably need to raise rates to “just above” 5%, while Fed vice-chair Lael Brainard said there was evidence in favour of a “soft landing” for the US economy.
With lower rates translating into lesser returns on interest-bearing assets such as government bonds, investors may prefer zero-yield gold.
“There are signals that show that the US is probably heading to a recession, this will favour gold as it is historically supportive for gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Data on Wednesday showed US retail sales dropped by the most in a year, putting the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
The dollar index was headed for a second consecutive weekly drop, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.
Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.94/oz.
Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,032.25/oz and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,748.28. Both metals headed for a second straight week of declines.
Reuters
Gold falls as dollar firms
Gold edges higher on hopes of smaller US rate hikes
Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches higher as investors weigh slowing pace of Fed rate hikes
MERRYN SOMERSET WEBB: Gold predictably regains its mojo during rates peaks and ...
Gold scales near nine-month peak on bullish sentiment over Fed rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.