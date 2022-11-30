Markets

JSE set to open to higher Asian markets as traders await Powell’s speech

The US Federal Reserve chair is expected to give some detail on US rate hikes in his speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday

30 November 2022 - 08:00 Nico Gous

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets while most traders will search for clues about what to expect next, especially in terms of interest rates, from the US Federal Reserve when chair Jerome Powell delivers a speech later on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai composite in mainland China edged up 0.22% and 0.21%, respectively, while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.50%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 21.61%, the Shanghai composite 13.10% and the Nikkei 4.83%...

