Markets

JSE faces higher Asian markets despite Covid concerns in China

29 November 2022 - 07:22 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing generally higher Asian markets on Tuesday and Tencent trading higher despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases and protests about lockdowns in mainland China.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai composite in mainland China were up 3.85% and 2.21%, respectively, while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.55%...

