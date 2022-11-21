Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
Rising inflation and higher interest rates have started to affect average basket sizes
This is in terms of a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill currently being processed by the NCOP
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Iranian football star Ali Daei has boycotted the World Cup and stayed at home to show solidarity with demonstrators
Wedding in August was still the top event for the flanker in his stellar year
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon's market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital.
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
