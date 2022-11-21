World’s second-largest economy reports first deaths in months, sparking fears of tougher restrictions, a week after issuing guidelines relaxing Covid-19 bars
The JSE was weaker, with the rand falling more than 1% on Monday morning as fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets.
China has reported its first deaths in months, sparking fears of tougher restrictions, a week after issuing guidelines aimed at making its Covid-19 approach more targeted...
JSE, rand slide as China's rising Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment
