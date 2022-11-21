Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets as China reports Covid-19 deaths

Sentiment is downbeat after the first mortalities due to the coronavirus since May in the world’s second-largest economy

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 07:15 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing lower Asian markets as sentiment was dimmed by the first Covid-19 deaths reported in China since May, and new lockdown restrictions were implemented.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 2.09%, the Shanghai composite 0.81%, while the Nikkei in Japan was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down almost one-quarter (24.31%), the Shanghai composite 15.42% and the Nikkei 4.79%...

