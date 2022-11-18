The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday
Little attention is being paid to the collapse of SA’s passenger rail service
The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Moscow says Ukraine has executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday, with investors shaking off comments from US Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes are needed to fight inflation.
While the Fed has indicated it will raise interest rates by smaller increments, its officials have been firm in their insistence that there’s still a long way to go until inflation is back in check...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets shrug off Fed official’s hawkish comments
