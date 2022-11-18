Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets shrug off Fed official’s hawkish comments

The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday

18 November 2022 - 19:25 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday, with investors shaking off comments from US Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes are needed to fight inflation.

While the Fed has indicated it will raise interest rates by smaller increments, its officials have been firm in their insistence that there’s still a long way to go until inflation is back in check...

