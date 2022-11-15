×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — November 15 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

15 November 2022 - 22:38
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Global markets inch higher amid sunnier outlook ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 15 2022
Markets
3.
WATCH: Will the rand’s rebound last?
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms after whipsaw session
Markets
5.
Gold bursts through $2,000 mark as palladium hits ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.