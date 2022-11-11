×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold steady amid hopes Fed to ease rate hikes

Prices set for biggest weekly gain in more than eight months, as US data points to slowing inflation

11 November 2022 - 08:32 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Friday, but were set for their biggest weekly gain in more than eight months, as US data pointing to slowing inflation boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.17/oz, at 4.53am GMT. Prices have risen 4.2% so far in the week.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,754.30.

The dollar index steadied after Thursday’s fall, but was headed for its biggest weekly drop since March 2020. A weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to overseas buyers.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, indicating that inflation was slowing, which raised hopes that the Fed will begin scaling back its hefty rate hikes.

“The softer-than-expected CPI print supports the case for a step down in the pace of hike at the December Fed meeting that can translate into a resumption of the dollar trend lower, providing a window for gold to stage a mild recovery,” said Christopher Wong, OCBC FX strategist.

“Prices are slightly lower due to some profit-taking. After a sharp rally, gold needs to consolidates first, but if the euphoria continues, prices could move higher.”

Market participants are now seeing a 71.5% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The biggest challenge facing central bankers now is bringing inflation down, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, as her deputy warned of the growing risk of economic fragmentation.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.62/oz, but was poised for its second straight weekly rise.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $1,036.84/oz, heading for its biggest weekly gain since February 2021. Palladium slipped 0.5% to $1,954.50.

Reuters

Win for shareholders after Gold Fields rules out bidding war

Gold Fields’ decision wins praise from analysts and one of its biggest shareholders
Companies
3 days ago

US stocks notch biggest gains in two years on improved inflation data

Nasdaq jumps over 7% as CPI report indicates cooler-than-expected inflation
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold retreats from three-week high as dollar rises

It's not unusual for prices to retrace against a preceding large move, analyst says, adding that the slide is also due to the greenback gaining
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand surge as US inflation ...
Markets
2.
US stocks notch biggest gains in two years on ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares fall on coming US inflation data, ...
Markets
4.
Market data — November 10 2022
Markets
5.
JSE faces lower markets as focus turns to US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold falls from one-month peak on stronger US dollar, bond yields

Markets

Gold Fields shares jump the most in 14 years after Yamana shows it the door

Companies / Mining

Gold price flat as investors hold back

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.