SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, as the US dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,672.99 per ounce by 6.49am. Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday as the dollar fell nearly 2% after US jobs data raised hopes about the Federal Reserve being less aggressive on rate hikes in future.
US gold futures were flat at $1,676.30.
It's not unusual to see prices retrace against a large move from the prior session. Gold is pulling back as the dollar gently rises, said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The dollar index reclaimed some lost ground to edge up 0.2%.
Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting.
Investors will now focus on the US inflation data due later this week. The data is likely to shed some light on Fed's rate-hike move in the upcoming December meeting.
“US inflation data has the ability to make or break gold. While markets now favour a 50 basis-point rate hike, a hot inflation print is likely to see odds for a 75 bps increase and send the dollar higher and gold lower,” Simpson added.
Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates dent the non-yielding asset's appeal.
On the physical front, the World Gold Council said in a note dated Friday, a stable local gold price, weak renminbi and economic uncertainty supported gold sales in regions such as Beijing and Shanghai in October.
Spot silver was down 1.3% at $20.56, platinum fell 1% to $951.46 and palladium lost 0.5% to $1,871.00.
Reuters
Gold retreats from three-week high as dollar rises
It's not unusual for prices to retrace against a preceding large move, analyst says, adding that the slide is also due to the greenback gaining
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.