Companies / Mining

Gold Fields shares jump the most in 14 years after Yamana shows it the door

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 19:47 Andries Mahlangu

Gold Fields shares jumped more than 21% on Wednesday, a day after Yamana Gold accepted a rival offer, which ended the SA gold producer’s months-long journey to bring the Canadian miner under its wing.      

However, Gold Fields will receive a hefty $300m (R5.3bn) from Yamana as a termination fee...

