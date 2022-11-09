Global equities weaker as investors there keep a close eye on results of US midterms with inflation data on the horizon
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
The PGM producer hopes to edge out Impala Platinum, who is also interested in RBPlat
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Economy minister says protection of semiconductor sector is important and Germany is not naive
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
Gold Fields shares jumped more than 21% on Wednesday, a day after Yamana Gold accepted a rival offer, which ended the SA gold producer’s months-long journey to bring the Canadian miner under its wing.
However, Gold Fields will receive a hefty $300m (R5.3bn) from Yamana as a termination fee...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gold Fields shares jump the most in 14 years after Yamana shows it the door
Gold Fields shares jumped more than 21% on Wednesday, a day after Yamana Gold accepted a rival offer, which ended the SA gold producer’s months-long journey to bring the Canadian miner under its wing.
However, Gold Fields will receive a hefty $300m (R5.3bn) from Yamana as a termination fee...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.