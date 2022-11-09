Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Control of Congress remains unclear as key races in both chambers too close to call in US midterm elections
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Market data — November 9 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
