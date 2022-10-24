Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier
The chosen approach is not economically and politically attainable in a low-growth, high interest-rate, higher-inflation environment
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Mozambican military will remain at the mine for the foreseeable future as it resumes production
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the World Cup
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
The JSE is set for a tough start to the week despite a rally on US markets on Friday as Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, sank on Monday morning.
The Nikkei in Japan accelerated 0.62%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 4.99% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China retreated 0.89%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than a third (33.83%), the Shanghai composite 17.09% and the Nikkei 7.66%...
JSE in for uphill battle despite US rally as Tencent plunges
Tech stocks dragged the Hang Seng down, including the Chinese stock plunging 8.33% on Monday morning
