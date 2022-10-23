Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply chain investment

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Riyadh — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40-billion riyals ($10.64bn).
The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10-billion riyals ($2.7bn) in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating.
The Gulf state last year announced it would invest more than 500-billion riyals in infrastructure, including airports and seaports, by the end of the decade in a bid to become a transport and logistics hub under an economic diversification plan.
The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing “legislative and procedural” reforms”.
The Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative will leverage the kingdom’s resources, infrastructure and location to bring greater resilience to economies and companies across Europe, the Americas and Asia, while further enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position in the global economy,” the statement added.
“Saudi Arabia also offers access to oil, gas, electricity, renewable energy and human resources at competitive costs,” it said, noting blue and green hydrogen production projects by the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter.
Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 plan aims to modernise Saudi Arabia and wean its economy off oil revenues.
His doctor confirmed on Sunday the prince will not travel to Algeria November to attend a summit of the Arab League on medical advice, the royal court confirmed in a statement on state media.
Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear, said the royal court. It has not previously stated that the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, had ear problems.
Foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will head the kingdom’s delegation to the summit instead.
The Algerian presidency said late on Saturday that Prince Mohammed would not attend the event to be held on November 1 in Algiers in compliance with a medical recommendation to avoid travel.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, named Prince Mohammed as the kingdom’s prime minister in September in a move a Saudi official described as being in line with the monarch’s previous delegation of duties to his son and heir, including representing the kingdom on foreign visits.
Reuters
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply chain investment
Kingdom earmarks $2.7bn in incentives for Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative
