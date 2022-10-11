×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

11 October 2022 - 22:42
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Market data — October 11 2022
Markets
2.
CLYDE RUSSELL: Thermal coal boom may be over for ...
Markets
3.
JSE set for lower opening as Tencent retreats ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on IMF report and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.