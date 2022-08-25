Oil prices steady as news points to balanced market

Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
The ANC and EFF favour state intervention, the others tout free market capitalism
Judge Edwin Molahlehi says AfriForum failed to show that the song incited violence
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Tile manufacturer watches for cost jump that could hit affordability
PPI rises to highest level since the series began in 2013 and recorded its eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
However, critics say this does not do enough to help borrowers with larger balances, such as many black Americans
Prize money moves to keep top pros while excluding those in the Saudi series
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the prospect of Opec+ curbing output was offset by the possibility of an agreement that could return sanctioned Iranian exports to the market.
Brent eased 2c to $101.20 a barrel by 10.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was down 22c, or 0.2%, at $94.67.
Comments on Monday by Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets and the possibility of Opec+ cutting production have helped push oil prices to three-week highs.
“The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that Opec+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect,” Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.
“It may also make the chance of a move back below $90 in the near term hard to come by unless a nuclear deal is agreed on and Opec+’s appetite for cuts is put to the test,” he added.
Talks between the EU, the US and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal are continuing, with Iran saying it had received a response from the US to the EU's “final” text to resurrect the agreement.
Falling US crude and product stockpiles also added to the upward pressure on prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3-million barrels in the week to August 19 at 421.7-million barrels, more than analysts’ forecasts for a 933,000-barrel drop.
The bullish impact was countered by a drawdown in petroleum inventories that was less than expected, reflecting tepid demand.
US petroleum stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6-million barrels, compared with earlier expectations for a drop of 1.5-million barrels.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices steady as news points to balanced market
Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the prospect of Opec+ curbing output was offset by the possibility of an agreement that could return sanctioned Iranian exports to the market.
Brent eased 2c to $101.20 a barrel by 10.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was down 22c, or 0.2%, at $94.67.
Comments on Monday by Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets and the possibility of Opec+ cutting production have helped push oil prices to three-week highs.
“The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that Opec+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect,” Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.
“It may also make the chance of a move back below $90 in the near term hard to come by unless a nuclear deal is agreed on and Opec+’s appetite for cuts is put to the test,” he added.
Talks between the EU, the US and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal are continuing, with Iran saying it had received a response from the US to the EU's “final” text to resurrect the agreement.
Falling US crude and product stockpiles also added to the upward pressure on prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3-million barrels in the week to August 19 at 421.7-million barrels, more than analysts’ forecasts for a 933,000-barrel drop.
The bullish impact was countered by a drawdown in petroleum inventories that was less than expected, reflecting tepid demand.
US petroleum stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6-million barrels, compared with earlier expectations for a drop of 1.5-million barrels.
Reuters
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia
Oil rises on possible Opec+ output cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.