Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
The trade union is to get involved in power generation through property investment company Kanton
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
Bitcoin has hit an 11-year low, after slumping by 56% during the second quarter of 2022. Business Day TV discussed the factors behind the decline with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin tumbles in the second quarter
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Bitcoin has hit an 11-year low, after slumping by 56% during the second quarter of 2022. Business Day TV discussed the factors behind the decline with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Rand hovers near R17 to the dollar
WATCH: ETF market posts losses in the first half
WATCH: AI objectives increasingly involve marketing
WATCH: How load-shedding is affecting municipal infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.