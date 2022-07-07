×

WATCH: Bitcoin tumbles in the second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz

07 July 2022 - 21:39
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Bitcoin has hit an 11-year low, after slumping by 56% during the second quarter of 2022. Business Day TV discussed the factors behind the decline with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz.

