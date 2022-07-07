×

Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand hovers near R17 to the dollar

Business Day TV talks to co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney

07 July 2022 - 21:36
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand has staged a slight recovery and retreated from a 20-month low, but it is still trading near R17/$ as risks such as Eskom’s power cuts and fears around a global recession persist. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency space with the co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney.

Or listen to full audio

