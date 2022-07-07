Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
The trade union is to get involved in power generation through property investment company Kanton
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
The rand has staged a slight recovery and retreated from a 20-month low, but it is still trading near R17/$ as risks such as Eskom’s power cuts and fears around a global recession persist. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency space with the co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Rand hovers near R17 to the dollar
Business Day TV talks to co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney
