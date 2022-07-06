×

WATCH: ETF market posts losses in the first half

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth

06 July 2022 - 22:35
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK

ETFs have had a rough first half, with inflows declining amid fears that a recession may be looming. Business Day TV caught up with CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth, who shares where she’s seeing opportunity in the passive investment space.

