WATCH: ETF market posts losses in the first half
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth
06 July 2022 - 22:35
ETFs have had a rough first half, with inflows declining amid fears that a recession may be looming. Business Day TV caught up with CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth, who shares where she’s seeing opportunity in the passive investment space.
