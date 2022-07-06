WATCH: AI objectives increasingly involve marketing

Of all a company’s functions, marketing has perhaps the most to gain from artificial intelligence (AI). Marketing’s core activities are understanding customer needs, matching them to products and services, and persuading people to buy — capabilities that AI can dramatically enhance.

And globally it appears chief marketing officers are increasingly embracing the technology: an August 2019 survey by the American Marketing Association showed that implementation of AI had jumped 27% in the previous year-and-a-half.

And a 2020 Deloitte global survey of early AI adopters showed that three of the top five AI objectives were marketing-orientated: enhancing existing products and services; creating new products and services; and enhancing relationships with customers.

If these are the bots marketers are looking for, how are they applying their Jedi powers of persuasion and selling using these new tools?

