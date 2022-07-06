NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How load-shedding is affecting municipal infrastructure
Business Day TV talks to Vally Padayachee, a former COO of City Power JHB and former Eskom generation executive manager
06 July 2022 - 22:49
The National Planning Commission says an “energy emergency” should be declared to accelerate the delivery of new generation capacity. Business Day TV spoke to Vally Padayachee, a former COO of City Power in Johannesburg and former Eskom generation executive manager for a look at the impact of load-shedding on municipalities and their role in the economy.
