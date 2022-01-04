Markets

UK’s blue-chip index continues its rally after surging 14% in 2021

The FTSE 100 hits fresh high amid signs that Omicron will not derail the global recovery

04 January 2022 - 11:30 Bansari Mayur Kamdar
The London Stock Exchange building. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
The London Stock Exchange building. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Bengaluru — The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday in the first trading session of the year after its best yearly gain in five years after signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant is less likely to derail the global economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1% at 0805 GMT, hitting new highs since February 2020, while the domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 1.2%. Financials led gains, with banking and life insurance stocks adding 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively.

The FTSE 100 gained 14.3% in 2021, recording its best annual performance since 2016, helped by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks. British retailers gained 2.4%, tracking global sentiment, even though footfall in shops in the days after Christmas was 24.5% lower than the same week in 2019, Springboard analysts said.

The focus later in the day will be on key consumer credit, mortgage and manufacturing data.

Amigo Holdings fell 3.1% after the sub-prime lender revealed the early redemption of £184.1m worth of senior notes due in 2024, as part of a new rescue plan laid out last month.

Reuters

JSE to start to mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

The local bourse was flat in the first trading session of the year on Monday, with Omicron and Chinese risks dominating sentiment
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold ticks up after taking a 1.5% knock

Metal holds above support at $1,801 despite spike in US bond yields
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian stocks power higher on US blast-off

Wall Street sets new records on the first trading day of 2022
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand turns positive in afternoon ...
Markets
2.
JSE to start to mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
3.
Asian stocks power higher on US blast-off
Markets
4.
Gold slips from six-week high on equities strength
Markets
5.
Oil prices little changed amid expectations of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global markets start 2022 on upbeat note

Markets

PAUL J DAVIES: City of London and other global hubs are in danger of extinction

Wealth

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.