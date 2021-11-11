Rand extends gains as Godongwana unveils budget

The rand extended gains on Thursday afternoon as finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), having already staged a partial recovery from its worst day in more than eight months in the previous session.

Amid news that a commodity price rally earlier in 2021 had provided a R120bn tax windfall, the rand was 1.18% firmer at R15.2275/$, 1.3% stronger at R17.4612/$ and improved 1.06% to R20.4121/£.

Shortly before Godongwana began speaking the rand was 0.82% firmer at R15.2819/$, 0.92% stronger at R17.5275/€ and 0.4% higher at R20.4782/£.

SA’s benchmark 10-year bond fared better, with its yield 2.5 basis points lower at 9.365%, having earlier been eight basis points higher. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

The local currency had slumped 2.6% on Wednesday, its worst since February 25, as investors digested higher-than-expected US consumer inflation numbers for October, which stoked the concern that the US Federal Reserve will need to bring forward monetary policy tightening.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za