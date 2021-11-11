Rand extends gains as Godongwana unveils budget
The local currency was slightly stronger on Thursday afternoon, after suffering its worst day in about eight months in the previous session
The rand extended gains on Thursday afternoon as finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), having already staged a partial recovery from its worst day in more than eight months in the previous session.
Amid news that a commodity price rally earlier in 2021 had provided a R120bn tax windfall, the rand was 1.18% firmer at R15.2275/$, 1.3% stronger at R17.4612/$ and improved 1.06% to R20.4121/£.
Shortly before Godongwana began speaking the rand was 0.82% firmer at R15.2819/$, 0.92% stronger at R17.5275/€ and 0.4% higher at R20.4782/£.
SA’s benchmark 10-year bond fared better, with its yield 2.5 basis points lower at 9.365%, having earlier been eight basis points higher. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.
The local currency had slumped 2.6% on Wednesday, its worst since February 25, as investors digested higher-than-expected US consumer inflation numbers for October, which stoked the concern that the US Federal Reserve will need to bring forward monetary policy tightening.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.