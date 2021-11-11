Rand muted ahead of the medium-term budget
TreasuryONE says that the ‘biggest jump in US inflation in 30 years stoked inflation fears’, while the dollar strengthened sharply
11 November 2021 - 11:25
The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, having lost more than 2% in the previous session — its biggest one-day fall in almost 10 months — as inflation fears weighed on emerging-market currencies.
China and US both recorded worst-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday, fuelling the fear that the two superpowers would increase interest rates earlier than expected — a move that will make their currencies and investments in their assets relatively more attractive than those of emerging markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now