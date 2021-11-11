Markets Rand muted ahead of the medium-term budget TreasuryONE says that the ‘biggest jump in US inflation in 30 years stoked inflation fears’, while the dollar strengthened sharply B L Premium

The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, having lost more than 2% in the previous session — its biggest one-day fall in almost 10 months — as inflation fears weighed on emerging-market currencies.

China and US both recorded worst-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday, fuelling the fear that the two superpowers would increase interest rates earlier than expected — a move that will make their currencies and investments in their assets relatively more attractive than those of emerging markets...