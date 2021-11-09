SA must move away from debt-based fiscal policy, says DA
Opposition party urges finance minister Godongwana to focus on balanced budget, economic growth and drivers of job creation in his medium-term policy statement
09 November 2021 - 18:08
It is “imperative” that newly minted finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to promises of continued fiscal consolidation, sustainable public debt management and accelerated structural economic reform, in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, says the DA.
This is notwithstanding the temporary tax windfall from the recent commodities upswing that offered SA’s fiscus a temporary reprieve, the official opposition said on Tuesday. ..
