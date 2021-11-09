Economy

SA must move away from debt-based fiscal policy, says DA

Opposition party urges finance minister Godongwana to focus on balanced budget, economic growth and drivers of job creation in his medium-term policy statement

BL Premium
09 November 2021 - 18:08 Lynley Donnelly

It is “imperative” that newly minted finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to promises of continued fiscal consolidation, sustainable public debt management and accelerated structural economic reform, in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, says the DA. 

This is notwithstanding the temporary tax windfall from the recent commodities upswing that offered SA’s fiscus a temporary reprieve, the  official opposition said on Tuesday. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now