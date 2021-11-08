Markets JSE starts strongly on Monday, outperforming global counterparts The gold sector is standing out despite a stronger rand and is was benefiting from a mild recovery in gold prices from last week B L Premium

The JSE started off the new week on a relatively positive note, boosted by mining stocks and pockets of strength in individual shares across an array of sectors, from industrials to the property market.

The gold sector in particular stood out despite a stronger rand and was benefiting from a mild recovery in gold prices from last week...