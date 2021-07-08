Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Nepi Rockcastle
08 July 2021
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock is Nepi Rockcastle, I guess in an environment where we are looking for the rand to potentially weaken, Nepi Rockcastle has dominant retail sectors in central and Eastern Europe. We like their assets.”
Or listen to the full audio:
