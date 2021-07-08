Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Nepi Rockcastle

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 July 2021 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is Nepi Rockcastle, I guess in an environment where we are looking for the rand to potentially weaken, Nepi Rockcastle has dominant retail sectors in central and Eastern Europe. We like their assets.”

Or listen to the full audio:

