Investors get behind new-look MAS Real Estate
Investors throw their weight behind new-look MAS Real Estate as management delivers on its restructure pledges
10 June 2021 - 05:00
MAS Real Estate was pivoting long before the pandemic hit. And despite the obvious challenges of Covid, Martin Slabbert is making good on his promise to transform MAS into a Central and Eastern European (CEE) force.
The ex-South African, who was also the driving force behind the phenomenal growth of Eastern European mall owner Nepi (now Nepi Rockcastle), took over the reins as CEO after a stormy period during which MAS gained and lost three CEOs in short succession...
