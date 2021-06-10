Money & Investing Investors get behind new-look MAS Real Estate Investors throw their weight behind new-look MAS Real Estate as management delivers on its restructure pledges BL PREMIUM

MAS Real Estate was pivoting long before the pandemic hit. And despite the obvious challenges of Covid, Martin Slabbert is making good on his promise to transform MAS into a Central and Eastern European (CEE) force.

The ex-South African, who was also the driving force behind the phenomenal growth of Eastern European mall owner Nepi (now Nepi Rockcastle), took over the reins as CEO after a stormy period during which MAS gained and lost three CEOs in short succession...