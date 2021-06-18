Companies / Property Fortress says its retail assets are proving resilient Fortress has cited the quality of its assets amid a hit to retail landlords, but is still eyeing a bigger footprint in high-end logistics BL PREMIUM

Landlord Fortress, which is bulking up its focus on logistics, says its retail assets have proved resilient so far in 2021, with tenant turnover up slightly in the nine months to end-March.

Fortress, which has assets in logistics, commuter-orientated retail centres, and industrial and office properties, said in a trading update on Friday tenant turnover rose 0.9% year on year, with the group collecting 99.8% of billings...