Companies / Industrials Imperial Logistics rockets after R12.7bn buyout offer Emirati logistics giant DP World has made an offer at a premium of more than a third for Imperial Logistics shareholders BL PREMIUM

The share price of Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from beer to medical supplies, surged by a third on Thursday in the wake of a R12.7bn buyout offer which served as further confirmation that global investors are interested in unlocking value from JSE-listed stocks.

In what could be the biggest deal since Pepsico’s $1.7bn (R26bn) acquisition of Pioneer Foods in 2020, Imperial said its management backed the deal that would be a huge shot in the arm for its ambitious plans to become the go-to provider of logistics and market-access services in Africa...