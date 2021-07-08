Imperial Logistics rockets after R12.7bn buyout offer
Emirati logistics giant DP World has made an offer at a premium of more than a third for Imperial Logistics shareholders
08 July 2021 - 08:18
UPDATED 08 July 2021 - 15:56
The share price of Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from beer to medical supplies, surged by a third on Thursday in the wake of a R12.7bn buyout offer which served as further confirmation that global investors are interested in unlocking value from JSE-listed stocks.
In what could be the biggest deal since Pepsico’s $1.7bn (R26bn) acquisition of Pioneer Foods in 2020, Imperial said its management backed the deal that would be a huge shot in the arm for its ambitious plans to become the go-to provider of logistics and market-access services in Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now