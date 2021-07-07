Markets

JSE likely to move lower in line with world markets

The local bourse is expected to follow its global peers weaker

07 July 2021 - 08:24 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE is likely to have a weaker session on Wednesday, in line with global equity markets.

Chinese internet giant Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, traded nearly 2% weaker in Hong Kong amid jitters over increased regulatory scrutiny on tech companies. China’s authorities have ordered ride-hailing company Didi Global to halt new user registration while it conducts a cybersecurity investigation.

Elsewhere, the price of Brent crude came off the boil, after hitting its highest level in two years as oil cartel Opec and its allies failed to reach a deal to increase oil output. Brent crude was off 0.63% to $74.48 a barrel.

However, the rand remains fairly volatile as it traded 0.29% firmer at R14.33/$. The stronger rand helps to limit the effect of higher oil prices.

Shares in Steinhoff International, which lost about R200bn in market valuation since its accounting scandal came to light in December 2017, will be keenly watched after a Western Cape High Court ruling late on Friday threatened a €1bn, or R16bn, settlement process. Over the past two days, the shares have lost 26%.

SA Inc stocks, those that that derive most of their income at home, remain resilient amid the stricter level 4 lockdown, which has disrupted leisure and hotel companies, in particular.

In this regard, cabinet is expected on Wednesday to give approval to the reinstatement of the temporary employer-employee relief scheme, which will help industries affected by the latest lockdown restrictions. 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil steady as traders await clarity from Opec+

Cancellation of Opec+ talks increases the chance that producers will turn on the taps to gain market share
Markets
3 hours ago

Central banks scramble to catch the digital currency train

Those failing to launch digital currencies could be left behind in terms of cross-border payments, ECB warns
Opinion
1 day ago

Scams in SA prompt stricter oversight of crypto assets

Prudential Authority head Kuben Naidoo says cryptocurrency is a financial product and should be regulated as a financial product
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Related Articles

JSE firmer as investors await Fed minutes

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus pull JSE lower

Markets

Gold rises as eyes to turn Fed minutes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.