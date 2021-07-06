JSE firmer as investors await Fed minutes
Markets await clues on policymakers’ stance regarding tapering of stimulus package
06 July 2021 - 11:26
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning while global peers were mixed as investors shifted their focus to the US Federal Reserve, whose Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to publish its minutes on Wednesday.
Markets are looking for clarity from the FOMC about the Fed’s emergency stimulus measures and where policymakers stand on tapering them. ..
