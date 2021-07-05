Markets MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus pull JSE lower The threat of a third wave of infections in some countries and the rapid spread of the Delta variant continue to raise global concern BL PREMIUM

Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus led the JSE lower on Monday, while global markets were mixed as elevated Covid-19 cases and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in some countries threaten the pace of the economic recovery.

Shares in Steinhoff International, which lost about R200bn in market value due to one of SA’s worst accounting scandals, fell the most in about 15 months after a Western Cape High Court ruling that threatens its multibillion-rand settlement process...