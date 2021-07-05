MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus pull JSE lower
The threat of a third wave of infections in some countries and the rapid spread of the Delta variant continue to raise global concern
05 July 2021 - 18:11
Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus led the JSE lower on Monday, while global markets were mixed as elevated Covid-19 cases and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in some countries threaten the pace of the economic recovery.
Shares in Steinhoff International, which lost about R200bn in market value due to one of SA’s worst accounting scandals, fell the most in about 15 months after a Western Cape High Court ruling that threatens its multibillion-rand settlement process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now