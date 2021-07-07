National / Labour

WATCH: Cash sweetener for public servants to cost R18bn

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about the public worker cash gratuity

07 July 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
The government recently improved its public sector wage offer to include a 1.5% pay progression increase and a monthly cash gratuity. The cash gratuity has not been factored into budget projections and will cost the government about R18bn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine about the move and how it affects the fiscal framework.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

