Markets

JSE to contend with muted Asian markets on Tuesday after overnight US gains

Global markets had a strong start to the week on vaccine and stimulus hopes, but now investors await fresh catalysts

02 March 2021 - 07:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE looks set to contend with slightly weaker Asian markets on Tuesday, after a strong performance for equities on Monday.

Progress on Covid-19 vaccines and in the passing of a US stimulus bill boosted sentiment on Monday, with global markets recovering after a sharp sell-off late last week stemming from concerns about rising inflation.

Asian markets appear to be taking a breather on Tuesday morning, having led the global equity recovery yesterday, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Halley added that the market probably had not seen the last of the volatility stemming from inflation concerns. “Even though the inflation itself is the good cholesterol type, and not the artery hardening wage/price stagnation type,” he said.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.99% and the Hang Seng 0.66%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE through the Naspers stable, was up 1.79%.

Gold was 0.61% weaker at $1,714.28/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.72% to $1,179.59. Brent crude was 0.57% weaker at $57.59 a barrel.

Restaurant group Spur is expected to report headline earnings per share fell by about three quarters in its six months to end-December as it grapples with the fallout from Covid-19.

Building materials group Cashbuild is set to report a sharp rise in profits for its six months to December 27, with a number of retailers reporting a pandemic boost to home improvement.

Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) is expected to report a hefty fall in profits in its six months to end-December, saying in a recent trading update it incurred one-off costs related to its unsuccessful sale of Probuild in Australia.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Private shale drillers threaten to turn tables on Opec’s output strategy

Rising output from US companies presents the oil cartel with a wild card as prices rebound
Markets
16 hours ago

WATCH: Taperless tantrum in a teacup?

Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment talks, about the various indicators that point to rising inflation
Markets
16 hours ago

Oil price lifts more than $1 a barrel

Supporting oil is a $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package passed by the US House of Representatives on Saturday
Markets
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Monday amid US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Global sentiment rollercoaster sees ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Incubating the golden mining goose
Markets
4.
Gold recovers from more than eight-month low on ...
Markets
5.
World stocks fall on rout in global bond markets
Markets

Related Articles

Gold recovers from more than eight-month low on weaker dollar and US stimulus

Markets

JSE faces buoyant Asian markets on Monday amid US stimulus news

Markets

SA yields spike amid global bond sell-off

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand records worst week since January

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.