Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand records worst week since January The JSE didn't fare much better with the all share losing 1.99% and the top 40 2.11%

The rand lost nearly 3% to the dollar this week, with most of the downside coming after the budget speech and global market selloffs.

Global markets went into a bit of a spin on Friday over concern that inflation could begin rising too quickly as more stimulus is pumped into the economy while the recovery from the coronavirus seems on track...